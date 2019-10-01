Buckeye Hills Career Center evacuated due to bomb threat

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – The Buckeye Hills Career Center in Rio Grande, Ohio has been evacuated after a bomb threat was called in at around 11:23 a.m. on October 1, 2019. The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says they are on scene.

According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, all staff and students have been evacuated and are safe. Preparations have been made by the school to return them to their home schools where they can be picked up by their families.

Sheriff Champlin says traffic is shut off to the area and he is asking that everyone avoid the area of Buckeye Hills Road until further notice. An investigation is underway and explosives detection canines, as well as explosives specialists, are on the way to assist in this investigation.

While WOWK 13 News has a policy of not reporting un-substantiated threats to schools, in this case, the evacuation of the school and the Gallia County Sheriff’s actions elevated this particular threat to one of a credible nature.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

