CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Community leaders have put up a memorial dedicated to the victims of the Buffalo mass shooting.

The memorial is in the Five Corners area of Charleston’s West Side. It features a banner that says, “HATE WILL NOT PREVAIL” and ‘WE STAND WITH BUFFALO NY.”

People are invited to put out flowers, teddy bears, and cards.

Former Charleston mayoral candidate Martec Washington says hate shouldn’t have a place anywhere in the world and he worries a hate crime could happen in this area.

He says he hopes the memorial will get the attention of the state’s leaders and residents.

Washington says a candlelight vigil is planned at the site on May 22 at 7:30 p.m.