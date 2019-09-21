Conference aims to bridge gap between patients and providers

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia Recovery Oriented Care Solutions, the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, the University of Charleston, and the West Virginia Chapter of the International Nursing Society on Addictions will partner to present the 2019 WVROCS Educational Seminar for medical professionals and those working with substance use disorder and addiction response.

The seminar will take place on Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 8:30 am until 5:00 pm at the University of Charleston. Session topics will include presentations from experts on the latest advances in the science of addiction and treatment of SUD, successful treatment alternatives, brain chemistry and pharmacology, ethics of all roads of recovery. Continuing education units are available for ARPRN, RN, Pharmacists, Social Workers, Recovery Coaches, and counselors.

“Our hope is to bring together professionals working in SUD recovery and prevention in an effort to educate attendees about the science of addiction,” said Dr. Susan Bissett, president of the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute.

Featured speakers include Dr. Vance Shaw, Addiction Medicine Specialist from Eastern Tennessee State University and Ms. Susie Mullens, Licensed Psychologist, MAC/AADC.

A panel discussion will include perspectives from local experts from a variety of health professions. In addition, stories of those in recovery will be featured throughout the event.

“Our goal in presenting these speakers is to offer vital tools healthcare professionals need when presented with patients who are in active addiction or recovery. These tools will give participants an edge on assessing, diagnosing, developing patient care plans, providing treatment, recovery and discharge,” said Denise Hanson, founder and Chair of the West Virginia Recovery Oriented Care Solutions Committee.

“WVROCS wants to help bring the HOPE back to people with SUD in our state while providing education and improving treatment options for healthcare professionals,” Hanson added.

