CHELYAN, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal is investigating a suspicious overnight fire at a Charleston area car dealership.

The fire at Paul White Chevrolet on James River Road in Chelyan was first reported around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to Kanawha County EMS Deputy Director David Armstrong, law enforcement arrived first and saw a door open with flames showing inside. The trailer, which was used for financial services for the dealership, is a total loss.

The fire was fully involved when fire crews arrived, but no injuries have been reported. Fire crews from East Bank, Belle and Chesapeake responded to the fire.

Armstrong says the WV State Fire Marshal has been notified and will review security video later today to look for evidence of what started the fire.

