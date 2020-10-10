Building damaged in Huntington structure fire

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A building in Huntington received heavy structural damage during a fire Saturday evening, according to the Huntington Fire Marshal.

The fire broke out shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 at a two-story building on 21st Street in Huntington. The Huntington Fire Marshal says the building was vacant, but there were a few squatters inside. They say those squatters were out of the building by the time crews arrived on the scene.

No one was injured in the fire, but the Fire Marshal says the building will need to be demolished due to the structural damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

