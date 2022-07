HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A building was destroyed in an early-morning fire in Huntington.

Cabell dispatch says that crews responded to a fully-involved structure fire at a two-story building on the 400 block of Richmond St. just before 4:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Image Courtesy: Amanda Hawthorne

Image Courtesy: Amanda Hawthorne

Image Courtesy: Amanda Hawthorne

They say the building is thought to be abandoned.

No injuries were reported.