Bulgarian man arrested in Charleston area fencing scheme

US Attorney Mike Stuart announces the arrest of a Bulgarian man who organized a fencing scheme in the Charleston area. (Photo: WOWK Staff)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The US Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, Mike Stuart, says a man has been arrested and charged with money laundering.

According to a criminal complaint, a man living in Cross Lanes, Nedeltcho Vladimirov, a native of Bulgaria has been arrested in a fraudulent fencing scheme in the Charleston area.

Stuart says Vladimirov operated the fencing scheme roughly two years. The scheme involved shoplifting from stores such as CVS, Target and Kroger and later listing them on websites such as eBay and Facebook Market Place.

Stuart’s office said Vladimirov found addicts to steal items, paying them pennies on the dollar. Then the addicts would use the money to buy drugs. It is believed the stolen goods were sold for roughly $400,000.

Stuart says the takedown was a collaborative effort between local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. He also encourages consumers to be aware of what they’re buying for cheap on eBay because it could be stolen goods – ultimately feeding into the addiction crisis.

The investigation in the case is still ongoing.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories