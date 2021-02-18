Bunkhouses set up for out-of-state AEP workers

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – In Cabell County, Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) set up extra housing in preparation for AEP workers coming in to help fix power outages.

Tractor-trailers came riding into the parking lot of the Huntington Mall early Thursday afternoon, pulling with them mobile sleeper units or “bunkhouse.” The campsite is located outside of the old Sears building.

Appalachian Power spokesperson Phil Moye says with the hotels filling up quickly, they needed another way to house their additional crewmembers.

We felt the need to bring in these bunkhouses, so we would have a good place for our lineman to stay while they’re working. Phil Moye, Appalachian Power spokesperson

Mobile Sleeper Units are now being set up for @AEPnews workers outside the Huntington Mall!

🛏💤😴

I'll have more on this story later tonight!#WinterStorm@WOWK13News @StormTracker13 pic.twitter.com/qtFszXF9YX — Lane Ball (@LaneBallWOWKTV) February 18, 2021

Time was a big factor for getting the unit’s set up as more crews are scheduled to travel into the area overnight. EDS owner and president Jerry Lundergan says the prep time had to be quick.

We have to do this very quickly because we have to build the camp, because tomorrow night we will have 800 utility workers coming here. Jerry Lundergan, EDS owner and president

More Mobile Sleeper and Shower units coming in for @AEPnews workers in Barboursville, WV as they continue to restore power in certain areas!@WOWK13News @StormTracker13 #winterstorm2021 #storm pic.twitter.com/AFfYve112x — Lane Ball (@LaneBallWOWKTV) February 18, 2021

Once the men and women get done with their shifts, all they have to do is head over to the campsite and all their needs will be provided. Showers, laundry, and food service with three meals a day will all be included.

After a long day’s work, these men and women will no longer have to worry about where they’re going to stay while they’re on the job.

The bunkhouses will be up for at least a week, but could change depending on how long it takes to get power restored.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.