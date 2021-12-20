Burglary in Clendenin, KCSO asking for help identifying suspects

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) — A vacant residence was burglarized on Nov. 15, 2021, where an outbuilding and the residence were broken into, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say a residence on Little Blue Creek Road near Clendenin, WV had items stolen.

Photos from a nearby trail camera show two individuals carrying the stolen items, “possibly taking them to a nearby vehicle,” law enforcement says.

They say the case has been under investigation and leads have developed.

They encourage anyone with information on the identity of the two suspects to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office by phone at 304-357-0169, through the KCSO social media pages, by email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or anonymously through their website.