GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they say is connected to several daytime burglaries that happened in Gallia County, Ohio.

They say that the burglaries resulted in a vehicle pursuit that ended near the intersection of State Route 588 and Jackson Pike in the Rodney area.

40-year-old Roger W. Swann, of Gallipolis, is said to have fled from the scene as deputies detained another suspect.

Deputies say that Swann was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with a green undershirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information that could help with this case is asked to call 911 immediately.