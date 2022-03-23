SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Burnsville man caught and released a new state record muskellunge or “musky” fish at a West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) river-access site on Saturday.

Lucas King was fishing on the Little Kanawha River in the tailwater section of Burnsville Dam in Braxton County when he caught a large musky with a 6-inch glide bait.

King’s record fish was 55.0625 inches long and weighed 51 pounds.

WVDNR fisheries biologist Aaron Yeager (left) with Lucas King (right) holding King’s record musky. (Photo courtesy of the WVDNR)

The previous state length record was a 54.0625-inch musky caught by Chase Gibson. The previous weight record was a 49.75-pound musky caught by Anna Marsh.

Aaron Yeager, WVDNR fisheries biologist, measured King’s record catch.

Anyone who believes they caught a state record fish should check the WVDNR’s online fishing regulation records. Reporting procedures for a record catch are also included in the regulations.