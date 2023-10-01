WAYNE, WV (WOWK) – A Wayne County school bus driver and a student are being praised as heroes this week following a medical emergency on the bus.

Wayne High School student Mandy Roth was on the school bus when an emergency involving another student happened. She says it caught everyone by surprise.

Fortunately, the bus driver Joey Cremeans quickly addressed the situation but he needed Roth’s help to get a message to emergency crews.

While Cremeans was providing aid to the student, Roth stepped in and grabbed his radio, relaying important information to school and EMS officials.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Superintendent Todd Alexander says they were able to get the student medical treatment fairly quickly and it was all thanks to the quick thinking of Cremeans and Roth.

Roth says she has some experience dealing with emergencies which she says has prepared her for situations like this.

“I’m in the back of the bus and it happened in the front. I just remember everyone around me standing up. I’m kind of used to being calm in those sorts of situations,” Roth recalls saying her sister has been in the same situation the fellow student was in.

Wayne County Schools says they are “fortunate to have incredible employees ready to help in any situation” and are also “blessed to have incredibly bright and caring students.”