September 04 2021 03:30 pm

Bus test drive event to help recruit drivers for Kanawha County Schools

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Ever wanted to drive a school bus? Well, if you live in Kanawha County, you just might get that chance on Thursday.

The Kanawha County Schools Transportation Department will hold a bus “test drive” event in an attempt to help recruit school bus drivers in the area. Counties across West Virginia are experiencing a shortage of school bus drivers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those interested in test driving a school bus with the supervision of a current driver will be able to do so at the Crede Transportation Office in Charleston on Thursday, September 2 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

In order to participate, you will need a valid driver’s licence, be at least 21 years of age or older and have at least three years of driving experience. Participants are also asked to wear closed-toe and closed-heel shoes.

The Crede Transportation Office is located at 3300 Pennsylvania Avenue in Charleston.

