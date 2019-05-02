Business and education leaders launch ‘WV Ready Graduate’ Initiative

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Students in the Mountain State are getting a boost when it comes to building a strategy for life after graduation.

Business and education leaders are teaming up to help make sure West Virginia students are ready for their future careers.

The program provides a snapshot of what knowledge, skills, and characteristics high school graduates need to be successful.

“We know the needs of employers are changing, that there is an increasingly high demand for people that can problem solve and think critically,” said Dr. Amelia Courts, President of the Education Alliance.

The Education Alliance is also launching the WV Ready Internship Program. That will include a four week paid internship for rising high school juniors and seniors at businesses like Toyota, Appalachian Power and Cabell Huntington Hospital.

