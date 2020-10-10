Business owner dies in welding explosion

Custom Welding and Fabrication says owner Jeff Crockett died in an explosion at the facility Wednesday, Oct. 7. (Photo Courtesy: Custom Welding and Fabricating.)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County business has released the name of a man who died in an explosion Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Custom Welding and Fabrication says owner Jeff Crockett died in the accident. Crockett ran the shop with his son, Eric, while his wife Cheryl ran the office.

“As most people know, our business is a family run business,” the family said on the business’s Facebook page. “On Wednesday we suffered a massive blow when Jeff lost his life in a tragic accident If everyone could please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers as we go through this tough time. As a result of this our shop is currently closed. And we will let everyone know when we are able to reopen.”

Wednesday, the Office of the West Virginia Fire Marshal said Crockett was welding on a tank of a vehicle when some residual fuel leftover caused the explosion. Deputy Fire Marshal Jason Baltic said the office was looking at the incident as an accident.

