HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Sherly Sandberg, American businesswoman and former chief operating officer of Facebook, visited Marshall University (MU) on Wednesday as part of a two-day visit in Huntington, West Virginia.

Sandberg spoke with MU President Brad D. Smith in a fireside chat. In addition, she took a two-day tour of Huntington to visit several community service organizations such as the Golden Girl Group Home, Project Hope, Harmony House, and the Compass Center. Along with Sanberg were her family and her husband Tom Bernthal.

(Photos courtesy of Marshall University, taken by Austin O’Connor)

Sanberg spoke with Smith about her story of perseverance, which is told in her book “Option B.” She wrote the book after the death of her first husband, Dave Goldberg. The book focuses on how to deal with life’s curveballs.

“No one learns on the easy days, while on the couch watching TV,” Sandberg said. “We learn on the hard days … You either live a long life, or you don’t. Every birthday, I now celebrate. ”

Sanberg also spoke with Smith about gender equality in the workplace and home, compassionate leadership, and learning from every experience. She applauded the Huntington community for addressing substance abuse, homelessness and food insecurity.

“We all have a responsibility to each other,” Sandberg said. “I don’t want to live on one side of the country and have no idea what is happening on the other. I know that by leaving my little corner, I will learn.”