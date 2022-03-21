LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – Construction across the Tri-State is already giving drivers a headache and with temperatures warming up, transportation officials say it’s going to be a busy season.

Starting soon, you’ll see those orange barrels everywhere.

“It’s going to make it a hassle,” said local driver, Jessica Gullett.

Some drivers say they’re already frustrated, like Mondays new road work on US 52 in Lawrence County.

“I’m not happy with it at all, it’s really not convenient at all,” said South Point, Ohio resident, Jennifer Locey. “Rush hour traffic is not going to help it at all, its going to be a lot of crashes and things like that.”

Other drivers feel the opposite way.

“Sometimes when I see this and the roads are really bad, I’m happy to see the construction because things get fixed,” said local driver, Reyenold Steger.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says drivers can expect a busy construction season for Lawrence and Scioto counties, especially along US 52.

“You have people you have equipment, barrels, cones, a lot of unexpected variables that you’re not used to when you’re traveling on the road,” said ODOT District 9 Public Information Officer, Matt McGuire. “Situations can change very drastically inside of a work zone.”

In Ohio alone, there was more than 4,500 work zone related crashes.

“A lot of people do fly through there,” said local driver, Jessica Gullett. “A lot of people are impatient, so then that makes it a little bit more anxious, because you have people trying to rush and trying to get through.”

Transportation officials’ say when in the work zone its important to take it slow, and be prepared for anything.

“We want everyone to get home safely at the end of the day,” said McGuire. “Drivers play such a huge roll in that and how they choose to navigate through these work zones.”

Of course, the mother of all is I-64 at Merrits Creek and Nitro where construction started in 2019 and is expected to be finished in the spring of 2025.