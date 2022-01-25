Bystanders help rescue passed out man trapped in drowning car in Lincoln County

Officials with the West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department tells 13 News that a man was passed out and trapped in a car that was sinking in a nearby creek, and bystanders, along with the help of a few firefighters, saved the man from the sinking car.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Officials with the West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department tell 13 News that a man was passed out and trapped in a sinking car in a creek, and bystanders, along with the help of a few firefighters, saved the man from the sinking car.

They say the incident happened on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, near the Lincoln-Cabell county line between Salt Rock and West Hamlin, when firefighters were dispatched to a downed utility line when people flagged their truck down to help a man who was in a drowning car.

West Hamlin VFD Fire Chief Ron Porter told us that there was only a foot of air left in the car when bystanders and firefighters were helping the man get out of the air.

He says that the individuals helping had to break the rear window to get the man out of the car. They then put him on the roof of the vehicle.

Additional help was called to help including the Salt Rock Volunteer Fire Department, according to Porter.

Porter said that he was taken to the side of the creek and then had to be carried up a steep hill to get to the ambulance.

He says the whole situation took about 20 to 25 minutes to resolve.

Porter told 13 News that the man behind the wheel had a serious underlying medical condition that caused him to pass out while driving.

Porter was unable to confirm the name of the man in the car.