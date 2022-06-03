VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – No one was injured when a firearm was discharged during a fight in a store parking lot in Vinton County thanks to bystanders who intervened.

According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Family Dollar in Wilkesville on June 2, 2022 regarding the incident.

Deputies say the suspect and another individual had allegedly gotten into a fight in the store’s parking lot. The VCSO says during the alleged fight, the suspect, identified by deputies as Shane Bryant, 46, of Wilkesville, allegedly attempted to draw a pistol.

According to deputies, as Bryant allegedly tried to draw a pistol, bystanders intervened and subdued him and took away the firearm. Deputies say Bryant was allegedly able to fire one shot before he was restrained, but no one was struck by the bullet. The VCSO says one of the bystanders involved was also a licensed CCW card holder who did have their own firearm with them.

The sheriff’s office says Bryant did leave the scene before deputies arrived, but he was apprehended quickly and taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He was then taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

The case was sent to the Vinton County Prosecuting Attorney for review, and a bond hearing is expected to take place in the near future, deputies say.