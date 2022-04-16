POMEROY, OH (WOWK) — Bystanders tried to rescue people stuck on a rock cliff on West Main Street near Fruth Pharmacy in Pomeroy.

The Pomeroy VFD says right before 1 a.m., they were alerted to a vehicle over a rock cliff. When they arrived, they found there was no vehicle, but people were trying to rescue individuals stuck on a rock cliff around 20 feet below the top of a hill.

Bystanders tried to rescue people stuck on a rock cliff in Pomeroy.(Photo Courtesy: Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department)

They say that specialized equipment including rope-rescue equipment and off-road vehicles were used to rescue the individuals. One of the stranded people got free safely using a ground ladder.

After more than two hours, everyone was saved and no injuries are being reported.

Pomeroy Ladder 2, Middleport Ladder 16-Rescue 17-ATV 10, Syracuse Truck 30-ATV 3-Rescue 35, Athens Search and Rescue Engine 1009, Meigs County EMS, Pomeroy Police, Middleport Police and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.