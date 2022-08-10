CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two large road slips are still impacting Union Ridge Road in Cabell County, and drivers say it is just getting worse.

Jennifer Dooley, a spokesperson with the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT), tells 13 News they are waiting on utility relocation. Dooley says WVDOT was hoping to have it done a few days ago, but it is still undergoing.

Dooley says WVDOT cannot start repairs on the road slip until utility relocation is complete. On the other hand, drivers say they are sick of waiting.

“It’s scary,” said Glenwood resident William Prather. “Like oh gosh, is this going to fall through now? Is it going to fall through later on? Because you don’t know when it’s all going to fall.”

Those are Prather’s thoughts as he makes the trek across Union Ridge Road, which has not one, but two large road slips only about 2 miles apart.

“My mom, my dad, my brother-in-law all have to drive through this area worrying about the road from here to here falling out,” said Prather.

Prather, like many drivers in this area, relies heavily on this road. He says it is the only way in and out, unless you want to add on a hefty amount of time to your drive.

“If this here falls out, we are going to have to go the other way around, and that’s a pain in the butt,” Prather said.

As many drivers brave the journey across, many tell me they are worried not only for their safety, but their neighbors.

“It’s kind of got me worried bad,” Prather said. “I mean, I don’t know if it’s going to fall through. My neighbors Steph and them can’t get out. I mean, it’s bad.”

Another major concern residents have is the school bus crossing the one-lane road filled with students. Jedd Flowers, a spokesperson for Cabell County Schools, tells 13 News they have not yet determined if the buses will be able to run the route this school year.