CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Cabell County Commission officially announced the vacancy left by the passing of Nancy Cartmill.

The Commission proclaimed that the vacant seat will be placed on the May 10, 2022 primary election ballot for nomination to the subsequent Nov. 8, 2022 general election ballot.

A special candidate filing period for those interested in running to fill the seat will take place between Feb. 17, 2022 and March 2, 2022.

The Commission said in a release that no funeral arrangements have been announced yet, but West Virginia state flags will be lowered at all county-owned facilities until Commissioner Cartmill’s funeral service.