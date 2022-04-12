CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Cabell County Commission will select one of three people to replace the late Commissioner Nancy Cartmill.

According to Cabell County Republican Chairwoman T-Anne See, the Cabell County Republican Executive Committee met and voted for three names to be sent to the Cabell County Commission.

One of the following people will be selected by the Commission as a temporary replacement for Cartmill:

Caleb Gibson (candidate on ballot)

Vicki Dunn-Marshall (place-holder only)

Kim Cooper (candidate on ballot)

On Thursday, Commissioner Jim Morgan will strike a name from the list. Then Commissioner Kelli Sobonya will strike a name, and the name who remails will fill the vacancy.