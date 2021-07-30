Cabell County 4-H shows off hard work after the pandemic

MILTON, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Fair is nearing its end, but it’s not over yet. There are still some exciting events you can look forward to, including shows involving livestock.

Following this year’s theme of “Fun for the whole herd”, family-friendly activities from carnival rides to farm animal shows are set up all over the fairgrounds. 2020 was a tough year, but being forced to stay home gave some of the area’s young people extra time to work with their animals.

Those involved in 4-H, FFA, and CCJLP are finally getting the chance to show off the hard work they put in this past year. Many competing say it feels great getting back into the show ring.

Last year kind of hit different, we didn’t get to do as much, but overall I love it.

Tristen Childers, Cabell-Midland FFA
Tristen Childers walks his hog in the show ring on Friday. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

During the pandemic, many were confined to their homes, but this area’s youth used that time wisely.

We’re doing the little things that needed to be done and things that I could have improved on these last couple of years.

Brittany Sowards, Cabell County 4-H

Hogs, cows, sheep, and many other farm animals were the main event Friday night at the livestock sale. These kids say this year they’re not only glad to competing again, but they’re also excited to be spending time with their friends.

C.J. Simpson says this is his last year competing, but he will always consider others in the livestock competition like his family.

We’ve had our ups and downs, but we’re heading up and I can’t wait to see where it’s going.

C.J. Simpson, Cabell County FFA

The fair will continue tomorrow and for a complete list of events, click here.

