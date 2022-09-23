CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County now has the option for residents to text 911 if they are unable to call the number.

Cabell County 911 says the newly launched Text-to-911 service is available across all cell phone providers, and allows them to receive text messages from residents during an emergency.

Dispatchers and county officials say the system provides an alternative for those who are deaf or hard of hearing as well as those who are in dangerous situations and cannot safely make a phone call to 911. Officials do say that the traditional phone call is still the best way to reach 911, and this feature is meant to be used in emergency circumstances when phone calls are unsafe or not possible.

To use the Text-to-911 system:

Create a new text message and type “911” into the “To:” field.

Use plain text to type your message. Do not use abbreviations that could be misinterpreted and do not use emojis.

Provide dispatchers with your exact address or location.

Explain the type of emergency and what help is needed in the message.

Keep your phone with you and be prepared to respond and answer any questions the dispatcher may ask.

Cabell County 911 also says photos and videos cannot be included in the Text-to-911 messages at this time.