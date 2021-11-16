Cabell County bus driver recognized for 30 years of hard work

CABELL COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Cabell County Schools surprised one of their own with their monthly Superintendent’s Superhero award on Tuesday.

“It kind of took me by surprise,” said bus driver, Sam Walker. “They told us to be in here and I wasn’t sure and it was an honor. It was an honor to get this, but I just do what I do every day.”

Walker has been a driver with the district for 30 years and was shocked as he walked into Salt Rock Elementary School to find out he was the lucky recipient. He said he is honored to be nominated by the students for the award.

“It really made me feel great, it makes you feel appreciated,” said Walker. “It means a lot to me because you can tell they like you and they ask you questions and it really makes you appreciate it.”

The district said Walker goes the extra mile with his duties and making the kids feel safe and welcome.

