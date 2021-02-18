Cabell County calls in West Virginia National Guard

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — After this week’s storms, the debris and destruction across Cabell County is hard to miss.

Now, cleanup efforts are underway, but local emergency crews have called in a little extra help.

The West Virginia National Guard was called in to assist crews in clearing out the debris of trees and powerlines across the county.

“When the governor declared Cabell County a state of emergency, that opened that door so that I could access the resources from the state.” Gordon Merry, Cabell County EMS

Resources which were much needed after a week of heavy winter weather.

“We need it really bad, I mean there are roads that are blocked that we still can’t get through. We’re running shelters, we’re running ambulance calls, and…there’s very few of us and a lot more of them and we’re overwhelmed,” said Gordon Merry of Cabell County EMS.

That’s where the West Virginia National Guard steps in.

“My goal is to expedite the process of getting soldiers down here to help the county recover from this devastating storm.” Sgt. Derek Brothers, West Virginia National Guard

The first priority for these crews is to clear the way to critical infrastructure in the county.

“Right now the critical is access to our tower sites and access to the water company to their pump sites. We’ve got to get that infrastructure shored up because if we lose our tower sites we can’t dispatch ambulances, or fire trucks, or police,” said Gordon Merry.

However, officials warn this situation won’t be fixed overnight.

Gordon Merry, director of Cabell County Emergency Medical Services, says the guardsmen will stay to help until he releases them and they hope to get this situation cleaned up as quickly as possible.

