Cabell County Commission passes second amendment sanctuary resolution with 3-0 vote

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – It was standing room only at the Cabell County Commission meeting Thursday morning at the Cabell County Courthouse.

At the meeting, Commissioner Kelli Sobonya presented her reasons for why she wants Cabell County to become a second amendment sanctuary county. Commissioners Jim Morgan and Nancy Cartmill followed with a vote of yes.

Members of the public spoke, asked questions. One woman spoke in opposition. The commissioner reiterated that it is a symbolic statement and is not a law.

