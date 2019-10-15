Cabell County corn maze may close after this year

MILTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Across the nation at this time of year mazes carved out of cornfields seem to magically appear in many rural areas. The Cooper Family Farms have been running their corn maze in Milton since 2001.

Their maze is eight acres of paths and confusion, with questions and riddles along the way to help you find your way out. The right answer sends you the right way, and the wrong answer sends you deeper into the maze.

But after nearly two decades in business – this piece of local tradition is in jeopardy. Cabell County is looking to build a flood wall. The project would be 8,000 feet long and includes a gate and two pump stations.

The Cooper Family Farm is not guaranteed another maze season because the plan would call for the wall to run right through the maze.

My kids grew up here in the fall, and now I’ve got my grand-babies here, and that’s kind of one thing it’s sad to see come to end if they do put the flood wall in because these kids love maze season.” Joyce Cooper, Owner of Cooper Family Farm

But for now – the maze continues to attract families and community groups, challenging young and old alike, until the end of the season, and maybe the end of a Cabell County tradition October 28, 2019.