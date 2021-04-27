Cabell County Courthouse evacuated after bomb threat

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the Cabell County Sheriff, the Cabell County Courthouse is closed after a bomb threat came in around 2:45 p.m on Tuesday.

The Sheriff says someone called the courthouse and said that the building would be blown up if they didn’t get everybody out. The building was then cleared for the day.

The courthouse is said to reopen on Wednesday morning during its usual hours.

Along with Sheriff Deputies, several WV State Police units are on scene including a bomb-sniffing dog. A criminal investigation is underway to determine who made the phone call.