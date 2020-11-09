Cabell County COVID-19 cases rise as flu-season approaches

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The numbers of positive coronavirus cases are going the wrong way in Cabell County.

“This virus is around us so much now that there’s virtually no place you can go that you could feel like your not gonna get this.” Dr. Michael Kilkenny, MD, MS, physician director, Cabell-Huntington Health Department

According to the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, there are just shy of 1,700 confirmed cases, with 604 active cases and 37 deaths as of Sunday.

“For the COVID-19 pandemic, Cabell County has seen the worst number of cases that we’ve seen. In the past week, we’ve had a record number.” Dr. Michael Kilkenny, MD, MS, physician director, Cabell-Huntington Health Department

The State Health Department’s daily COVID map has Cabell County in the gold category, with infection rates and positivity also trending up.

Health officials in Cabell County are urging extreme caution about going out if you are in the area.

However, there are some places people cannot avoid, like work and school.

The Cabell County Schools district reports in the last 14 days, 15 of its 26 schools had confirmed cases, and scores of people in recent weeks have been asked to self-quarantine as these cases are investigated.

The district’s Chief Health Officer—and Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Physician and Hospitalist with Marshall Health—Dr. Andrea Lauffer says there is one silver lining here.

“We, at this point, can definitively say that they are not in-school spread, that these seem to be community acquired cases.” Dr. Andrea Lauffer, MD, Chief Health Officer for Cabell County Schools and Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Physician and Hospitalist with Marshall Health

So, it’s ultimately up to the community to exercise caution and be safe during the remainder of the pandemic.

Health officials also say the number of hospitalizations have gone up as well, and they are monitoring the situation closely.

“I can tell you that our numbers are going up in terms of our patients who are hospitalized, and that’s just overall and certainly COVID is playing a role in that. And it is something that the staff at Marshall Health and our administrators at Mountain Health are taking note of, and we’re watching those numbers very carefully.” Dr. Andrea Lauffer, MD, Chief Health Officer for Cabell County Schools and Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Physician and Hospitalist with Marshall Health

