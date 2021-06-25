Cabell County COVID-19 spread drops, health officials say

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell-Huntington Health Department says for the first time in more than a year, Cabell County is now green on both West Virginia’s County Alert System map and Brown University’s national COVID-19 Risk Levels map.

Health officials say they are encouraged by this latest update because it shows the community’s mitigation efforts are working to keep COVID-19 transmission low in the county. The CHHD says they commend the community on their efforts that helped reach this benchmark in the pandemic.

While transmission is now low in the county, the CHHD says the community still needs to work to keep it from increasing. Health officials say the best way for residents to protect themselves and their loved ones from contracting COVID-19 is to get vaccinated, especially with growing concern over variant forms of the virus.

“It is crucial as variants of the virus continue to develop that our vaccination rates increase to protect the community from further spread of these variants,” the CHHD says. “Getting the vaccine is easy. Anyone aged 12 and older is eligible for the vaccine. By getting the vaccine, you are taking care of yourself and also protecting children under the age of 12 who are not able to get the vaccine.”

Many primary care providers and pharmacies offer vaccinations on-site and can answer any questions residents may have.

The CHHD’s COVID-19 Vaccination Center is also still operating at the Huntington Mall between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays. The CHHD says starting Tuesday, June 29, the center will be moving from the Sears building to 6 Huntington Mall Road at the storefront next to Best Buy.

Vaccinations clinics are also located at the AD Lewis Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and a drive through clinic at the Centennial Fire Station on 7th Avenue between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursdays. The CHHD says they can also host out each events at businesses, churches and community centers.

For more information on vaccine availability, visit the CHHD website or call their COVID-19 hotline at 304-526-3383.