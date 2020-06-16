Local EMS receives new tool in the COVID-19 fight

Cabell County EMS’ newest sterilization machine to sanitize and decontaminate first responder vehicles after suspected exposures to COVID-19. (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo/Shannon Litton)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County EMS just acquired a new tool to keep first responders, and patients, safe from possible exposure to COVID-19.

The new, $30,000 dollar apparatus will decontaminate vehicles such as ambulances, police cars, and fire trucks in an average of 40 minutes. It can also decontaminate areas like a classroom, should there be a suspected exposure to the coronavirus.

The sanitizing machine is controlled by an iPad, where the operator will have the option to select what kind of vehicle, or room, they would like to sanitize.

“I want to be ahead of the game, I want to be able to go ahead and [decontaminate] the ambulances, police cars, and fire trucks,” said Gordon Merry, the Cabell County EMS Director.

The machine was paid for by money made available to each county by Gov. Jim Justice.

Training on the new equipment should take place sometime next week.

“This is just one more tool in the box to make it safer for our employees. During all this, we have had no employee contract the virus,” Merry said.

