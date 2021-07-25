Cabell County Fair parade brings in a huge crowd

MILTON, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County Fair parade was bigger and better than ever.

Parade officials say this was one of their biggest turnouts with floats filling the fairgrounds. People were set up all over the downtown area anxiously waiting for the parade to pass by.



Marshall’s head football coach Charles Huff poses for photos before the 2021 Cabell County Fair parade. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

This year’s parade was led by grand marshal and Marshall Thundering Herd’s football coach Charles Huff. He says this is his first time participating in the Cabell County Fair and he was happy to lead it.

It helps the youth, it helps the families get back out and kind of get back into some sense of normal. So, I know the community is excited and I’m happy to be a part of it. Charles Huff, Marshall Thundering Herd’s head football coach

The Cabell County fair will be going on all week. For more information on events, click here.

