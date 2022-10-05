CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County Board of Education is still trying to reclaim $136,500 that was paid to E.T. Advisor Services, LLC to go toward Washington D.C. trips that had to be canceled due to the pandemic.

The funds came from families from Barboursville Middle School and Milton Middle School from 2019-2020. The school district claims the company has yet to return the money.

President of the Cabell County Board of Education Rhonda Smalley says when it became obvious that the trips were not going to happen, the schools “withheld a fifth installment payment families had made and were able to return those funds.”

Superintendent of Cabell County Schools, Dr. Ryan Saxe says approximately 150 families from Barboursville Middle School and Milton Middle School were affected by the situation.

“Our main goal in filing the lawsuit is to assist these families now by helping them get their money back. We are compelled to help right this wrong placed upon our children and their families,” Saxe says.

The board of education has filed a lawsuit against the company.

Thomas P. Boggs, the attorney representing the board of education will be conducting an informational meeting for impacted families Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at Cabell Midland High School.