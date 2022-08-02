CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County Commission filed an appeal to overturn the decision in the “Big Three” opioid lawsuit.

In a press release from the Cabell County Commission, they say:

We believe strongly that the federal erred as matter of law in its ruling against the City of Huntington and Cabell County and intend to prosecute an appeal. No taxpayer dollars have been, or will be used to prosecute the litigation nor the appeal. Cabell County Commission

On July 15, Officials with the City of Huntington said the city was planning to appeal the outcome of the opioid lawsuit against Cardinal Health, Amerisource Berge and McKesson, the “Big Three” of opioid distributors.

On Monday, July 4, the court reached the decision that Huntington and Cabell County would not receive the billions of dollars they sought from the three major drug distributors.

Both the city and county have sued Cardinal Health, Amerisource Berge and McKesson — alleging they dumped millions of opioid pills in West Virginia.

On Monday, three major drug companies and several West Virginia counties and cities reached a historic settlement in an opioid lawsuit.

Officials say the state has reached a $400 million settlement against the “Big Three” of opioid distributors. Attorneys say this is the largest settlement in West Virginia history and the settlement funds will be paid out over a 12-year period.

Dozens of counties and cities across the Mountain State filed a lawsuit against the three companies, saying they dumped millions of opioid pills in West Virginia for decades, causing the opioid epidemic.