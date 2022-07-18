CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Neighbors and first responders could not keep their eyes off of Four Pole Creek on Monday as it reached dangerously high levels.

While residents along the Enslow Park area are still recovering from May’s devastating floods, local first responders are taking action to make sure they are doing everything they can to safely help the public and themselves.

“There’s a lot of new people that haven’t been exposed to this kind of flooding,” said Cabell County Emergency Manager, Jerry Beckett. “Today, for example, we were expecting to get another flood of the magnitude we had back in May. Our goal is that each one of these responders goes home to their families at the end of their shifts.”

Sunday’s and Monday’s first responders from around the area participated in a swift water awareness class. The course demonstrates the best practices when battling high water and flash flooding.

“One inch of rain in a one mile square is 17 million gallons of water, so you know, do the math,” Beckett said. “I mean it is phenomenal when you stop to think about it, and you have all these figures, and that’s what he’s teaching, this could really accumulate in a hurry.”

Beckett said this is becoming a recurring problem that seems to be getting worse through the years.

“All this water right now is coming at us a lot more quicker than it used to because its not absorbing in the ground,” said Beckett. “The runoff is a lot faster because its coming off of pavement, its coming off of concrete, off of buildings and all of that. Every time someone puts a new building in it creates a bigger problem for us and now it’s really become a problem. We are seeing it more frequently than we ever have.”

In two days, a little over 100 first responders were trained in the course.