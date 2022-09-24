UPDATE: (6:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022): Authorities have confirmed that a 12-year-old boy who fell into the water near where the Ohio and Guyandotte rivers meet has been found deceased.

According to Huntington Fire Chief Fuller, the boy’s body was found just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. His body was taken to the medical examiner’s office.

Authorities say they are investigating to learn how the incident happened. The child’s family has been notified, Fuller says.

UPDATE: (6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022) – Authorities on scene say the child has been found. They have not released any information on the child’s condition.

13 News has a crew on scene of this developing story and will bring you more information as authorities release more details.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are searching for a child who fell into a river in Cabell County.

According to Cabell County EMS Director Gordon Merry, first responders are actively looking for a 12-year-old who fell into the water at the boat ramp where the Ohio and Guyandotte rivers meet.

Merry says the incident happened this afternoon, Saturday, Sept. 24, while some children were playing by the water.

Crews will continue to search until the child is found or the conditions turn too dark.

This is a developing story. WOWK 13 News has a crew heading to the scene and will bring you more information as we learn more details.