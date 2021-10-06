Cabell County honors emergency responder who died from COVID-19

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — First responders and residents of Cabell County came together to honor the life of 32-year-old Norma Ward.

“It’s difficult,” said Cabell County Emergency Medical Services Director, Gordon Merry. “I mean any loss of life is difficult, but when it’s one of your own it makes it much harder. She had a lot of support. A lot of people loved her.”

Ward dedicated five years of her life working for Cabell County Emergency Medical Services. She passed away last Thursday due to COVID-19.

“We’ve taken every precaution humanly possible, masks, HVAC suits, unfortunately, this is one that got by us and has a sad outcome,” said Merry.

Police, fire, and EMS workers around the area lead the procession following her funeral Wednesday afternoon.

Merry said Ward had a passion for helping people and that she will be missed dearly by many.

Ward leaves behind a son, a daughter, and her husband.

