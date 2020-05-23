Cabell County lacks poll workers

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Out in Cabell County today, county clerks are asking the public for their help to bring more poll workers to the workforce. In recent years, it has been hard enough for Cabell County Clerk Phyllis Smith to find enough people to work at the polls.

“We’ve lost quite a few that was already signed up, and then we never did have the three hundred and fifteen, that we had–a lot more than we got now.”

With COVID-19 scaring away the usual workers, the precincts have more open slots to fill than ever. “That’s why we’re doing this. We’re trying to get other poll workers to replace what is left,” remarked Smith.

Smith and her office are now up against the clock.

“We’ll really be on the hunt now, because if we only got about three, some precincts have five in them but if we only have three we’ll really have to come up with someone fast.”

In Cabell County, the minimum number of poll workers per precinct has actually decreased due to the novel coronavirus. This means that those who do show up will at least have the ability to gather with coworkers in smaller numbers.

For returning poll clerk Anita “Neewee” Eves, the reward of simply doing this work is worth the risk.

“The job entails a lot of nerves. And stamina. Because it’s a very hard job. But it’s so gratifying to be able to do what we do. And we just try to take care of the people as they come in, take it one day at a time, one step at a time, one person at a time and just do what we can to help the people vote.”

To those still on the fence about whether becoming a poll worker is the right move, Eves has this to say:

“Do it. It’s a very gratifying thing, to be able to help out your county, to be able to help out the people, very gratifying.”

Election day is June ninth, and you can sign up to be a poll worker up until the night before at the Cabell County Courthouse. Base pay for this position starts at $175 dollars.

