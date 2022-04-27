HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Wednesday marked day one of early voting for the West Virginia primary election.

Races include county commissioners, school boards, US Congress and statehouse seats.



Some residents in Cabell County made their way to the polls early to cast their ballot, but some said they didn’t know early voting had begun.

“I didn’t know, and I wasn’t going to go vote early,” said Cabell County resident Amy Pack.

Addison Guillians, another resident in the area, said although she didn’t know today was the start of early voting, she encourages “everyone to get out and vote because even though it’s not a presidential election and it’s more on the smaller level, it’s still really important to choose who’s in those positions.”

New this year, some residents will see electronic poll books that officials say will make the voting process run smoother.



On the other hand, some officials say they worry there will be a shortage of poll workers on May 10, and they’re encouraging residents to apply.

“Every precinct has to have five poll workers each. You can’t have elections without poll workers. It pays, you don’t have to do it for free. So, we just need poll workers,” explained Lee Dean, the Field Representative for the WV Secretary of State Office.

If you’re interested in being a poll worker, you can contact your County Clerk’s office.

Early voting will end on May 7 and the primary election day is May 10. You can view the West Virginia precinct map by clicking here.