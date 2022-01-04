Cabell County prepares for COVID-19 guideline changes

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County schools are back in session tomorrow after a long holiday break and now school and health officials are working to make sure students return safely.

Right now, the only new health guideline for the schools is the quarantine period moving from seven days to five days, if someone were to contract COVID-19.

The Superintendent for Cabell County says that change won’t be an issue for the schools as they’re seeing low numbers.

“We have 12,000 students, we’re the third largest district in the state. But really very few positive cases on a daily basis which has led to very few quarantines on a daily bases. Our schools are not spreaders, we’re not seeing those activities take place within our schools,” Dr. Ryan Saxe, Cabell County Superintendent

He says the shorter quarantine period is also a good thing for most students as they typically perform better physically in the classroom.

Superintendent says the change is “a wonderful thing”

“Quite frankly moving it from seven to five days is a wonderful thing, because it gets our students back in the building, back in the seats in the classroom where they can learn at their optimal level and we can meet their needs,” says Saxe.

As of now, masks are still required for students, faculty, and staff and the superintendent says they will continue to work and make sure additional sanitation measures are taken as well.