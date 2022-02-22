CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – With flooding expected to impact some counties across the tri-state area, Cabell County officials say they are prepared for the worst, with flood boats and first responders ready to act.

They say residents have a role to play too.

“If they know it’s going to flood the area,” said Cabell County EMS Director, Gordon Merry. “Move your cars, get your valuables up so that you don’t lose them. I mean you’ve got to think ahead.”

Merry said when it comes to the roads, it’s important for drivers to take it slow and always remember…

“Don’t drive through the water, turn around don’t drown. ” said Merry. “When people drive through the water, then someone’s got to go out and get them. It puts everyone at risk.”

Battling high river levels is another issue.

“We are definitely always concerned about flooding,” said James Schray, the technical specialist of water management for the Huntington District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “We are not concerned about how we are going to operate. We’ve got plenty of storage in our reservoirs, so we will stall all the water that we expect to get from these events and reduce the flooding as much as possible on the Ohio River.”

With the flooding and heavy rainfall, tree servicers said it’s common for branches to pose a threat.

“Trees uproot,” said Ann Clay with CNA Tree Service. “They fall on houses, they fall on cars, and it’s been really wet lately.”

However, when it comes to this weather, some residents in the area said they aren’t too concerned, as it’s nothing they haven’t dealt with before.

“I’ve lived here my whole life,” said Wendy Goodenough a resident in Proctorville, Ohio. “We get flood watches all the time. We’re just kind of used to it.”