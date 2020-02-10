Cabell County promotes Cosmetology program in public schools

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – At the Cabell County Career Technology Center, teaching staff and students celebrated the completion of their new Cosmetology classroom.

Construction for the new classroom began in Spring 2019 and cost approximately $192,681 to construct. The classroom will be used as a beauty shop atmosphere to help the students grow in their career path.

Along with the room itself, the students were presented with tools and work areas to grow in the trade and help them gain experience. Students say that this new work area is a major upgrade from their previous classroom arrangement.

My classroom, it was all kind of, like, packed together. In here, it really gives us an open view of what it’s like working in a shop. Natalie Reynolds





Cabell County students take advantage of the new tools and work areas. February 10, 2020 (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

One of the course instructors, Jennifer Lewis says that this classroom is “wonderful.” Lewis also says that the transition to a teaching position was a “dream come true” for her and that her new position wouldn’t have been possible without the program.

Cabell County Schools have grown with the number of programs that they offer through the years. With the addition of this new classroom and fully functioning program, the public school district can now offer more diverse studies not offered in other districts.