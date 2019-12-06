Cabell County Public Library boycotts publisher

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) -There are more than 700 people that visit the Cabell County Public Library in Huntington each day. Just last year, library patrons had more than 100,00 digital downloads. Now, the library is taking steps to see that everyone has fair access to electronic books and they’re boycotting a publisher as a result.

The library, along with many others across the United States, is no longer purchasing electronic books, or e-books, from Macmillian Publishing. Macmillian decided to prohibit libraries from buying more than one copy of an e-book, making the waiting lists to each individual book even longer.

The library says putting restrictions on a person’s right to information undermines the library’s ability to use local tax dollars responsibly.

Brock Nicholson works at the library and says when a library decides not to purchase a book, it’s serious.

“It’s unfortunate that a large company is pushing libraries into a position where they have to refuse to buy books,” Nicholson said.

Assistant Director for Popular Services, Sara Ramezani, says the library has an ethical obligation to its patrons as well as the taxpayers.

“Digital content, because they have control, shouldn’t be treated differently from the physical books,” Ramezani said.

The publisher isn’t just restricting libraries to one e-book copy at a higher price. Macmillian Publishing is also keeping libraries from purchasing additional digital copies for at least eight weeks after they get their initial digital copy. After that, the publisher is restricting the license on how long the e-book will be available, forcing the library to renew again – at an additional cost.

“For a company to be able to restrict our ability to order books to such a degree that we’ve decided the only thing we can do is refuse to order their books at all, I think that really speaks to how unfair their business practices are,” Nicholson said.

Ramezani says it’s the library’s job to see that everyone has access to a broad range of information, including e-books.

“I would like for them to be fair and think about the reader more than just the profit that they’re making,” Ramezani said.

Ramezani said the library will stand its ground to see that Macmillian gets the message.

To read more, or to sign the petition about the Macmillian Publishing boycott you can visit this website.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories