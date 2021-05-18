Cabell County Public Library honored as 2021 national medal recipient

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County Public Library is one of six recipients of the 2021 National Medal for Museum and Library Service, the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services says they awarded CCPL the honor for its excellent service to its community for more than 100 years in Huntington.

For the past 27 years, the award has celebrated institutions that make a difference for individuals, families, and communities.

The CCPL has offered exemplary service to its community for over 100 years.

“It is an honor and pleasure to honor these six recipients of the 2021 National Medal of Museum and Library Service,” said Crosby Kemper, IMLS Director. “Through their programs, services, and community relationships, these institutions exemplify the ongoing excellence of our nations’ museums and libraries across the country, as well as their extraordinary efforts this past year to serve, heal, and bring us together. We look forward to celebrating them, as well as paying tribute to the hardworking staff at all American museums and libraries this summer.”

According to the IMLS, the 2021 National Medal for Museum and Library Service winners represent institutions that provide dynamic programming and services that exceed expected service. Through their community outreach, these institutions helped change the lives of those in their community.

“We are greatly honored to be a winner of the National Medal. It is truly awesome to be included in such a great company of outstanding libraries and museums. It means a lot to be only the second library in the state of West Virginia to be so honored. Truly, we are so proud of not only our library but also our city, county and state!!!” said Judy K. Rule, Library Director

Library officials say the award will be presented at a virtual ceremony in July.

For a complete list of 2021 recipients and to learn more about the National Medal winners, visit the official IMLS website.