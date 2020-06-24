Cabell County reports increase in travel-related COVID-19 cases

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell-Huntington Health Department says the county has seen an increase in cases of COVID-19 that appear to be related to recent travel.

Dr. Michael Kilkenny, physician director, says the investigation is ongoing for 10 new cases reported since yesterday. He says while some recent cases are considered non-travel-related and community several appear to be related to recent travel to South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department says its contact-tracing unit is completing the interviewing process in these investigations and advising isolation and quarantine procedures to affected individuals.

Cabell-Huntington Health Department say they strongly recommend everyone to adhere to the

protocols and guidelines set by the governor’s office, the CDC, and the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health, such as limiting face-to-face contact with others and practicing social, or physical, distancing, frequent hand washing, wearing masks, avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth and cover coughs and sneezes.

“The rapid increase in new cases is alarming and is cause for all Cabell Countians to review their

plans for travel, family get-togethers, and gatherings like graduations and weddings, since all of

these can put you at risk to catch this disease,” Kilkenny said. “For the most part, these cases have occurred when face covering was not used, and distancing was not observed. If we are to continue to participate in these activities, we must use every available precaution.”

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department also encourages people to take measures and special care to protect individuals at increased risk of severe disease, such as those who are older or have other medical conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, chronic lung disease, and others.

As part of Cabell County’s continued preparation and response for COVID-19, the health department is operating a call center to address general questions and concerns Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. at (304) 526-6544. Calls from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. are routed to the department’s after-hours answering service for distribution and return calls.

