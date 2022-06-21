CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County School Board has authorized its attorney to begin the process of eminent domain to create a new play place near Huntington East Middle School.

In documents from the June 21 meeting, it says the property is owned by the Wal-Mart Real Estate Business Trust.

Documents say it will take a part of the land owned by the business by legal proceedings in civil court for eminent domain.

Director of Communications for Cabell County Schools Jedd Flowers says the area is adjacent to the school and its parking lot.

Documents say the area is around 1.19 acres.