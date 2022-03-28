CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County Board of Education member who served for 12 years, Garland “Skip” Parsons, has died.

According to a press release from Cabell County Schools, Parsons started working for Cabell County Schools in May 1956 and retired from the district’s Maintenance Department after 50 years in 2006. He then began working as a Board of Education member in July 2010.

Superintendent for Cabell County Schools, Ryan Saxe, says that Parsons was a “dedicated leader” and cared for the children. He says he would fund scholarships and was a “champion” for free meals to students.

He was a good man and great mentor whose loss will be felt by all in the school community. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this most difficult time. Ryan Saxe, Cabell County Schools Superintendent