Cabell County Schools continues meal service through summer

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County Schools will continue its Grab-N-Go meal service even though today, May 21, 2020 is the official last day for students in the county.

The service has been established by the district to help feed children during the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to provide any child 18 and under with free, nutritious meals each weekday, according to Cabell County Schools.

Exceptions to the service include Memorial Day, Election Day, West Virginia Day and other state and federal holidays. The school system says two-day meal packs will be distributed on the previous service day before these holidays, such as tomorrow, Friday, May 22, due to the federal Memorial Day holiday Monday.

Cabell County Schools says the Grab-N-Go meal pickup sites will remain mostly consistent; however, some adjustments may be made based on demand as time goes by. The see the latest list of Grab-N-Go sites is available on the Cabell County Schools website on the webpage on student meals.

